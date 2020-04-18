Secretariat finds ways to dispose of used masks, incinerator in place

Officials in the Secretariat have found ways to safely dispose of used masks, as several government departments on the Fort St. George campus in Chennai continue to function with skeletal staff, who report for work wearing masks.

The pile of used masks has gotten bigger with the number of meetings being held, albeit following physical distancing norms.

Separate bins have been placed on all floors of buildings on the Secretariat campus to collect used masks from staff and visitors so that they are not mixed with other disposables. Conservancy workers collect the used masks and dispose of them separately.

“Our employees come from far off places and it is easy if we keep separate bins on all floors,” a senior official said.

For employees

Besides, a napkin incinerator has been installed on the third floor of the old building for the benefit of employees.

K. Ilangovan, proprietor of E.R. Ventures, that installed the incinerator on the campus, told The Hindu: “The incinerator can be used only for cloth masks. Masks that have rubber parts or elastic parts cannot be used.”

The State government is also procuring masks from the Tamil Nadu Ex-Servicemen Corporation (TEXCO) under the Public Department to ensure that all employees undertake precautions.

Officials are already encouraging employees to wear cloth masks since they are easy to dispose. Masks are also being procured from the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women.

With the Secretariat campus continuing to see footfall even during the lockdown, officials are on their toes, ensuring that public health norms are being complied with. “We use disinfectants every day. Greater Chennai Corporation workers ensure that the norms are followed inside the campus. About three to four meetings are held every day, some even with the Chief Minister,” an officer said.

Physical distancing is strictly followed during meetings and disinfectants are sprayed before and after meetings. Thermal scanners are used regularly, a senior officer told The Hindu. Workers from the Motor Workshop clean vehicles on the campus thoroughly.

“Hand sanitisers are provided to all employees and house-keeping staff are given gloves,” the senior officer added.