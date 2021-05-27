Searing heat to continue over north T.N. for two days

Chennai records day temperature of 40°C for second day

For the second consecutive day on Thursday, several places in north Tamil Nadu continued to sizzle. Searing heat may persist in northern parts on Friday too as day temperature is set to rise by two or three degree Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

With Cyclone Yaas weakening, dry and hot northwesterlies swept through the region. The mercury level in the city crossed the 40-degree mark in Chennai for the second consecutive day. The weather station in Nungambakkam recorded 40.1 degree Celsius while Meenambakkam registered 39.6 degree Celsius.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said strong northwesterly winds delayed the onset of sea breeze in coastal areas. This led to a spike in day temperatures in places like Vellore, Tirupattur and Madurai.

The department forecast an increase in day temperature by 2-3 degree Celsius in places such as Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Chennai and its neighbouring districts on Friday.

Light rain

There are chances for light to moderate rain in one or two places in Western Ghats, Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts till the month-end due to convective activity. Kanniyakumari and Valparai received 4 cm and 2 cm of rain respectively till 5.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Dry weather would prevail over other parts of the State and the day temperature would hover around 40 degrees Celsius in Chennai till Saturday.

Officials expect the day temperature to fall in a few days as there may be a change in wind direction with conditions becoming favourable for the onset of Southwest monsoon.