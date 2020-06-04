‘Scribes for visually-impaired students need COVID-19 tests’

To ensure the safety of visually-impaired students taking up the Class 10 board examinations from June 15 in Tamil Nadu, an appeal has been made to the Directorate of Government Examinations(DGE) asking for all scribes to be tested for COVID-19.

C. Govindakrishnan, founder, Nethrodaya, said that around 500 students would be taking up the exams with the assistance of scribes.

“For the visually-impaired, it is tough to maintain physical distancing norms since assistance is needed. Scribes will be required to sit nearer to the students and they will have to speak to each other for the duration of the exam,” he said.

Ahead of the exams, he has appealed to the DGE to ensure that all scribes are tested for COVID-19. “The students have remained at home for the last two months owing to the lockdown and for their safety, the scribes need to be tested,” he said.