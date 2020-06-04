Tamil Nadu

‘Scribes for visually-impaired students need COVID-19 tests’

A visually-impaired student writes Class 12 examination in this file photo.

A visually-impaired student writes Class 12 examination in this file photo.  

Nethrodaya founder concerned over safety of students

To ensure the safety of visually-impaired students taking up the Class 10 board examinations from June 15 in Tamil Nadu, an appeal has been made to the Directorate of Government Examinations(DGE) asking for all scribes to be tested for COVID-19.

C. Govindakrishnan, founder, Nethrodaya, said that around 500 students would be taking up the exams with the assistance of scribes.

“For the visually-impaired, it is tough to maintain physical distancing norms since assistance is needed. Scribes will be required to sit nearer to the students and they will have to speak to each other for the duration of the exam,” he said.

Ahead of the exams, he has appealed to the DGE to ensure that all scribes are tested for COVID-19. “The students have remained at home for the last two months owing to the lockdown and for their safety, the scribes need to be tested,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 6:22:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/scribes-for-visually-impaired-students-need-covid-19-tests/article31749089.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY