Scope of panel expanded

The State government has expanded the scope of the Commission of Inquiry under retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe events that took place after the police firing in Thoothukudi, leading to the death of 13 persons during anti-Sterlite protests.

Earlier, the terms of reference of the commission was only “to inquire into the causes and circumstances leading to the opening of fire resulting in death and injuries to persons on May 22, in Thoothukudi, including damage to public and private properties.”

A government order issued by the Public Department on July 4 amended the terms of reference of the Commission to empower it to probe the “subsequent events in Thoothukudi and nearby areas, including damage to public and private properties.”

Public response

“Therefore, the general public and victims can furnish facts and information known to them either directly or indirectly through an authorised person or representative to this Commission on or before July 27, relating to the subject matter,” an official release stated.

The sworn affidavits (three copies) or petitions may be submitted in person or by post either to Government Bungalow, NCB 28, P.S. Kumarasamy Raja Road, (Greenways Road), Chennai 600028 or to the Camp Office at Government Old Circuit House, South Beach Road, Thoothukudi.