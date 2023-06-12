Schools reopen for classes 6 to 12 in Tamil Nadu, distribution of books begins

June 12, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

School campuses across Tamil Nadu welcomed students of classes 6 to 12 after their summer vacation, on Monday (June 12, 2023) morning. At several schools, students were welcomed with chocolates and flowers by their teachers.

At the Jaigopal Garodia Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi met with, and interacted with students on the first day of the academic year.

#TamilNadu Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi welcomed #students to #school on the first day of the academic year on Monday. Scenes at Jaigopal Garodia Government Higher Secondary School in Virugambakkam, #Chennai.



📸: B. Velankanni Raj / The Hindu pic.twitter.com/DU1lpYchEg — The Hindu - Chennai (@THChennai) June 12, 2023

Speaking to media persons, he said that all officials and schools have been following the usual directives which include availability of drinking water as well as ensuring that bathrooms for students are clean and functional. “These are among the directives the School Education Department has been insisting on, year after year, to be followed. Additionally the distribution of books and other school materials for students will begin on June 12, 2023 and steps are being taken to ensure that this is completed within a month,” he said.

Speaking about the enrollment of students so far in government schools, the Minister said that nearly 1.31 lakh students have enrolled in class 1 in government schools in Tamil Nadu. “Students are continuing to migrate to classes 6 to 12 in government schools from other institutions, and we will get a clear idea of how many students join these classes in a month or two,” he added.

Schools were initially scheduled to reopen earlier this month. However owing to the heat and high temperatures across the State, the School Education department extended the summer holidays by a few days. Schools will reopen for students of classes 1 to 5 from Wednesday, June 14, 2023.