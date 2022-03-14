School Education Department and Cognizant sign memorandum to upgrade infrastructure

It will also provide resources to simplify technical education and train teachers

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Tamil Nadu government’s School Education Department and Cognizant towards creating technical infrastructure in government schools, resources to simplify technical education and train teachers.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday.

Mr. Stalin also released the Telugu translation of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s Thirukkural Urai by Professor Jayaprakash and the Telugu translation of novelist Sundara Ramaswamy’s Oru Puliyamarathin Kathai by Gowri Kirubanandan. The Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation and the Hyderabad Book Trust jointly published these books under the Thisaithorum Dravidam Project, an official release said.

The Chief Minister also handed over an appointment order to M. Jeevanandh, grandson of Communist thinker Jeeva alias Jeevanandham, making him a Junior Assistant in the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation Chairperson Dindigul I. Leoni, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.