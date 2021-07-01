‘Schemes will be named after Anna in Budget’

Stalin pays respects to former CM

The upcoming State budget will have schemes named after former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Wednesday.

Mr. Stalin visited the house of the founder of the DMK in Kancheepuram and paid his respects to the late leader. “I have been wanting to come and get blessings from the house of Arignar Anna after the DMK came to power for a sixth time. I got the opportunity only today due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions that had been imposed,” Mr. Stalin told reporters. He said he paid respects and floral tributes to the late leader who founded the DMK.

“He always used to advise his brothers [party cadre], ‘go to the people, live with the people, work for the people’. Recalling this advice, I want to assure the people that this government will work to that effect and have also penned this down in the visitors’ book at the house,” he said.