SCARF celebrates 40 years with series of lectures in Chennai

Published - May 16, 2024 12:28 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF) will celebrate the milestone of completing 40 years since its inception on May 18 at the Music Academy in Chennai at 6 p.m.

SCARF has invited speakers such as R. Venkatesh, editor, Dinamalar Pattam; Bharathi Baskar, public speaker; and Sudha Seshayyan, former vice-chancellor, The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, to speak on the topic ‘Mental Health Perspective in Art and Literature’.

While Mr. Venkatesh will deliver a lecture on ‘Modern Literature and Mental Health’, Ms. Baskar and Dr. Seshayyan will speak on ‘Cinema and Mental Health’ and ‘Spirituality and Mental Health’ respectively.

R. Padmavati, director, SCARF, will deliver the welcome address and V. Subhashini, administrative officer, SCARF, will introduce the speakers. R. Mangala, assistant director, SCARF, will present the concluding remarks.

