SC panel summons Udhayanidhi to Delhi

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin.

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin.   | Photo Credit: L. Balachander

DMK youth wing leader will have to clarify on Murasoli issue

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has directed DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin to appear before it on November 20, in connection with the complaint that the office of Murasoli, the party organ, has been constructed on panchami land.

Besides Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is the managing director of Murasoli, the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu has been asked to appear for a hearing to be held by L. Murugan, vice-chairman of the panel.

DMK organising secretary and Rajya Sabha member R.S. Bharathi said he along with advocates would appear before the commission.

