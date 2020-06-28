Sattankulam custodial deaths: TN to hand over probe to CBI, says CM

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to hand over the probe into the deaths of a father and son at Sattankulam, due to alleged torture in police custody, to the CBI, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said in Salem on Sunday evening.

The government will inform this decision (in the court) when the case is taken up for hearing at the Madras High Court bench in Madurai.

The Chief Minister told presspersons after inspecting the construction works of Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences in Thalaivasal, that Jayaraj and his son Benicks, who were running a mobile shop at Sattankulam, Thoothukudi, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody at Kovilpatti sub-jail following an issue regarding closing their shop and they died later at Kovilpatti hospital.

“The Madurai bench of Madras High Court has taken suo moto cognisance of the case and the government has decided to hand over the case to CBI for probe. When the case is taken up for hearing at Madurai bench of Madras High Court, the government will inform the court about this decision and it will be handed over to the CBI with the court's permission”, he explained.

Asked if he has advised the police on avoiding such incidents in future, Mr. Palaniswami said, “I have already advised the police to behave cordially with the public and traders and take necessary legal action if there are any issues. I have advised police to not to cause any unnecessary trouble to the public.”

Regarding possibilities of extending lockdown in the State, Mr. Palaniswami said that a decision will be taken after meeting with medical experts on Monday.