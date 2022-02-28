Satellite applications, space programmes have made life easy for people: scientist

Wilson Santosh Kumar Aruni, Vice Chancellor of Amity University, Mumbai (second from right) presents prizes to winners of a competition at The American College in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Emphasising the milestones achieved by the country in scientific inventions and contributions of ISRO in space research, S. Muthuchezian, scientist from Satish Dhawan Space Research Centre, Sriharikota, said that students and research fellows should take it forward and bring in more laurels to the nation.

Speaking at the science week festival (Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate) organised by the Central government with the objective of popularising science and technology here on Monday, he said that the satellite applications and other space programmes made life easy for people.

Former ISRO senior scientist Sivasubramanian spoke on 15 innnovations of January and February and urged the students to closely follow the developments. He also discussed challenges for sustainable growth.

The valedictory of the Vigyan Sarvathra Pujyathe was held at The American College premises in which Wilson Santosh Kumar Aruni, Vice Chancellor of Amity University, Mumbai was the chief guest. Principal M. Davamani Christober presided.

About 2,000 students attended the events at the week-long science festival in which resource persons from various institutions addressed the gathering. Documentaries on robotics and vaccines were screened at the festival.

Programme coordinator John Adaikalasamy and deputy coordinator S Priyadarshini addressed the gathering.