Sasikala must be wary of Dhinakaran, says Minister

Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Thursday cautioned V.K. Sasikala, the aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, to be wary of her nephew and AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran.
He told journalists in Villupuram that Ms. Sasikala had asked Mr. Dhinakaran to take care of the party [AIADMK] and the government before she left for Bengaluru for undergoing imprisonment in the disproportionate assets case.
But Mr. Dhinakaran caused pell-mell and in keeping with the dictum, he smashed the pot to pieces, the Minister said. He urged Ms. Sasikala to ensure that she protects herself and her kith and kin from the machinations of Mr. Dhinakaran.
Referring to DMK president M.K. Stalin’s criticism of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami wearing a green shawl, he said the Chief Minister was a farmer to the core, and even now was striving hard to take up agricultural works. Mr. Palaniswami had risen to the position through hard work, he said.
