April 11, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, on Tuesday, expressed her condolences to the family of veteran civil servant, Naresh Gupta, on his death.

According to her, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had often told her that Mr. Gupta had performed the tasks given to him with finesse. He was one of the officers who had earned appreciation from Jayalalithaa.