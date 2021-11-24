Sasikala calls on Centre for sufficient compensation to rain-affected TN

In a statement, the former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, gave an account of the impact of the rainfall and floods in various parts of the State

The former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala, on Wednesday urged the Central government to provide sufficient compensation to Tamil Nadu, which has been ravaged by heavy rainfall and floods.

In a statement, she gave an account of the impact of the rainfall and floods in various parts of the State including the Cauvery delta, Chennai, Kanniyakumari and Cuddalore, and how the recent events had affected livelihood opportunities of different segments of the society such as farmers and fishermen.

Ms. Sasikala asked the Centre to make a comprehensive assessment of the situation and give funds that would facilitate speedy return to normality.