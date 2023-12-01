Sand mining case effect: TN officials now need permission for producing official documents

December 01, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The State government has recently amended the Tamil Nadu Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1973, to include a sub-rule stating that its employees can produce any “official document” during inquiry by any committee or authority appointed by the Central or State government only after getting the prior permission of his/her immediate superior authority concerned.

The G.O., dated November 8, was issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena.

Incidentally, last month, a senior official in the Water Resources Department had urged his colleagues, through an open letter, to disclose details of sand mining to the Directorate of Enforcement. The official had also deposed before the agency for several days.

According to the newly included sub-rule 3A in Rule 13, “When evidence is given by a government servant at an enquiry conducted by any person, committee or authority appointed by the government, State or Central, he shall — (i) attend such enquiry only when a written notice or summon is served on him and after giving intimation thereof to the appropriate authority; (ii) give or produce any official document to that person, committee or authority only after getting the prior permission of the appropriate authority.”

It further said the “appropriate authority” specified in the sub-rule meant the immediate superior authority of the government servant concerned.

The G.O. reasoned, “It has been held in various judgments that government servants shall appear for enquiry only when a written notice or summon is served from the competent authority. It has therefore been decided that government servants shall attend enquiry only when a written notice or summon is served. It has also been decided to amend the rules suitably...”