Sample of U.K. returnee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in T.N., has new virus variant: Health Secretary

A resident of Chennai, the patient is among the six U.K. returnees whose samples tested positive for the new variant following genomic analysis.

The sample of a U.K. returnee to Tamil Nadu, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating in a hospital, was found to contain the new variant of coronavirus, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said on December 29.

“He was quarantined immediately on arrival. He was isolated in a separate room in the hospital soon after he tested positive for COVID-19 and all his contacts were also tested. Those who travelled with him on the flight were tested and found to be negative. He is doing well,” Mr. Radhakrishnan told reporters following an inspection at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

“Out of the reconciled figure of 2,080 U.K. returnees, one returnee’s sample has been genomically confirmed as the U.K. variant. A total of 17 U.K. returnees, including this patient, have tested positive and are in isolation wards, and samples sent for genomic analysis. Of their contacts, 16 persons have tested positive and their samples have also been sent for genomic analysis,” he said.

All of them were undergoing treatment and were doing well, he added.

Till date, 30 samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for genomic analysis, of which one result has arrived. The remaining results are awaited, and three more samples were being sent for the analysis, he added.

‘No need to fear’

The Centre has informed all States that there was no need for any change in the existing testing and treatment protocols, he said, adding that there was no need for fear. “From the beginning, the State has mandated RT-PCR negative reports which have been taken 96 hours prior to travel from abroad and immediate home quarantine on arrival. As a result of these two measures, the chances of transmission is low,” he said.

Approximately, 2,300 people had returned to the State from the U.K. between November 25 and December 21. “Of these, a number of people moved to other States and some returned abroad. We have traced their details through e-passes,” he said.

A reconciled figure of 2,080 persons was arrived at after doing away with double entries and those who had moved to other States. Of these, 1,549 were traced and tested, of which 1,432 were negative to the virus.

“The remaining 531 persons are being traced. Majority of those who need to be traced are in Chennai and Chengalpattu. This includes 478 persons in Chennai, 25 in Chengalpattu, six each in Kancheepuram, Tiruchi and Tiruvallur,” he said.

While a separate ward with 120 beds was set up at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, a similar facility with 100 beds was available at KMC.