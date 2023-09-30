HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samba coverage in the Cauvery delta down by 1.5 lakh acres this season 

September 30, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Chennai

T Ramakrishnan
T. Ramakrishnan

The area under cultivation in the Cauvery delta this Samba season is down by about 1.5 lakh acres compared to previous year.

As on September 25, the total area covered was about 1.77 lakh acres as against 3.31 lakh acres during the corresponding period last year (September 26, 2022). The reason is not far to seek. The poor availability of Cauvery water has forced farmers to be guarded in going for paddy this year. This is a fallout of Cauvery catchments in Kerala and Karnataka experiencing a rainfall deficit.

In the end, Tamil Nadu has been getting much less Cauvery water than its normal share.

During August and September, the State received approximately 30 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft), while it should have received around 83 tmc ft.

However, V. Sathyanarayanan, a veteran farmer based out of Tiruvarur, said the general tendency of farmers in the delta was not to leave their paddy fields fallow. The usual coverage of 13-14 lakh acres can be achieved by using a medium-duration crop of about 120 days along with a short duration crop for Thaladi, which also runs more or less concurrently.

A former official of the Agriculture Department, who has been studying issues concerning the delta, said that in times of water stress, it was common for farmers to go in for direct sowing, a feature that is present this time. Yet, in respect of at least one-third of the area covered during Samba, they would go in for the conventional method of cultivation that includes the stages of nursery and transplantation.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, in a statement, condemned the response of the Karnataka government over the latest decision of the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

He wanted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to exert pressure on the Karnataka government to secure adequate water for Tamil Nadu.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.