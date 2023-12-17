GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Samay Singh Meena takes charge as Superintendent of Police of Kallakurichi

A 2017 batch IPS officer, Samay Singh Meena had earlier served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (East), Greater Chennai Police, prior to being transferred and posted in Kallakurichi

December 17, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau
Samay Singh Meena took charge as the new Superintendent of Police of Kallakurichi district on December 16, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Samay Singh Meena took charge as the Superintendent of Police of Kallakurichi district on December 16. He succeeds N. Mohanraj who had opted for voluntary retirement.

A 2017 batch IPS officer, Mr. Meena had earlier served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (East), Greater Chennai Police, prior to being transferred and posted in Kallakurichi.

He had earlier served as the Commandant of the Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion at Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district.

Mr. Meena said that his focus would be on the prevention of crimes against women and children, in addition to the maintenance of law and order and prevention of crimes. Swift action would be taken on complaints and petitions received from the public, he said, adding, steps would be taken to eradicate smuggling of ganja and illicit distillation and sale of arrack in the district.

