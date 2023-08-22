HamberMenu
Salem police register case against Mettur PMK MLA for dowry harassment

Police said the MLA, S. Sadhasivam’s daughter-in-law, Manoliya, filed a police complaint against Mr. Sadhasivam, his wife, and his son and daughter alleging harassment and threats over dowry

August 22, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Mettur PMK MLA S. Sadhasivam

Mettur PMK MLA S. Sadhasivam | Photo Credit: Twitter@SadhasivamMLA

The Salem City police have registered a case against the PMK’s Mettur MLA, for allegedly harassing his daughter-in-law for dowry.

S. Sadhasivam, a resident of Narasothipatti, is the Mettur constituency MLA from the PMK. His son, S. Sankar, married M. Manoliya (24), a resident of Sarkkar Kollapatti, in 2020.

On August 19, 2023, Manoliya lodged a complaint with the Suramangalam police against MLA Sadhasivam, his wife Baby, their son Sankar, and their daughter Kalaivani. In the complaint, she alleged that during her marriage, the MLA’s family received 200 sovereigns of jewellery, a car worth ₹25 lakh, and ₹20 lakh in cash as dowry. After her marriage, she came to know that her husband, Sankar, allegedly had relationships with other women. Additionally, her husband’s family harassed her and threatened her with dire consequences if her family did not give them more dowry, she alleged in the complaint.

Inquiring into the complaint, the Suramangalam police registered a case against MLA Satdasivam, his wife Baby, son Sankar, and daughter Kalaivani under Sections 294 (b), 498 (A), 406, and 506 (i) of the IPC, under Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition (DP) Act, and under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act, and are investigating further.

As a case has been registered against the MLA, the Salem City police sent a report to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker, with regard to this.

