Salem-Chennai green corridor an essential project, says TN Chief Minister Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday reiterated that the Salem-Chennai green corridor was an essential project and would be implemented with the consensus of farmers whose lands will be acquired for the project.

Inaugurating a series of projects in Salem, Mr. Palaniswami said, “The green corridor project is essential for the development of various districts in the region. Most of the roads in the region were laid almost two decades ago and since 2001, the number of vehicles on road has increased by 300%.”

He added, “The Green Corridor is a Central government project and such roads are needed for the smooth movement of vehicles, including heavy vehicles like trucks. Now the issue is under the purview of Supreme Court. The project will be implemented in discussion with protesting farmers. Discussions will be held with them and none of their lands will be forcefully acquired for the project.”

He also said that the project needed to be implemented to reduce road accidents and fuel consumption.