Tamil Nadu

Rusted rocket shell found in Periyapalayam

A group of youngsters stumbled upon a rusted shell used in rocket launchers in a playground at Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur on Wednesday.

The police said the youngsters spotted the metal jutting out of the ground near the Bhavani Amman temple. They dug out the object and sensing something fishy, they alerted the police.

Personnel from the Periyapalayam police station took the shell to Gummidipoondi and stored it along with other explosives being destroyed by the Army.

“The shell may have been abandoned here at least 15 years ago. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have taken it to Gummidipoondi,” said P. Aravindhan, SP, Tiruvallur.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2021 1:35:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/rusted-rocket-shell-found-in-periyapalayam/article34276105.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY