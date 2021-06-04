Tamil Nadu

Rush mucormycosis drug, CM urges Centre

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urging him to immediately allocate at least 30,000 vials of liposomal amphotericin B to Tamil Nadu, which was necessary for treating patients suffering from mucormycosis.

“So far, 673 cases of mucormycosis have been detected in the State and hence the demand for liposomal amphotericin B has increased manifold,” Mr. Stalin said, pointing to orders for supply of 35,000 vials of the drug placed with various vendors.

Since the supply is according to the allocation made by the Union government, Tamil Nadu had received only 1,790 vials, which was “woefully inadequate” to treat the growing number of mucormycosis patients, the Chief Minister said.


