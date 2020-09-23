Rose Day observed

Cancer survivors share their experiences

The Apollo Cancer Centre observed “Rose Day” on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Prathap C. Reddy, chairman of the Apollo Hospitals Group, and Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group, visited the centre and interacted with patients. They gave roses to the patients.

Cancer survivors shared experiences of their fight against cancer and elaborated on how a positive attitude, will power and strong support from family, friends and society played a crucial role in their recovery.

“Rose Day” is observed globally on September 22 in memory of Melinda Rose, a Canadian who had cancer but spent her time spreading cheer and happiness around her, the release said.