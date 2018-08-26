‘Roll back property tax hike for MSMEs’

more-in

The State Government should withdraw the recent government order increasing up to 100 per cent property tax for the factory buildings of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), C. Babu, president of the Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA), said here recently.

On the sidelines of a seminar on “Energy Efficiency and Management of Small and Medium Entrerprises, Mr. Babu told presspersons that the hike would hit the entire industry hard. The MSME units in the State were already facing various serious problems, including flood damage, effects of demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST), and the declaration of NPA due to the delay in getting payment from public sector undertakings such as TANGEDCO in the last three years.

Mr. Babu called upon the government to implement the defence corridor project sanctioned for the State, with commitments to establish defence hubs in Salem, Hosur, Coimbatore, Chennai, and Tiruchi. He also urged the government to retrieve 2,500 acres of non utilised land within the premises of the Salem Steel Plant, to enable the setting up of units to manufacture parachutes and other materials for the defence forces.

K. Mariappan, president, Salem District Small Scale and Tiny Industries Association, presided over the seminar. Vinay Kumar Prasad, General Manager, National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) -Technical Services, spoke on “Standardisation of Power Consumption and it’s Effective Use”.

The seminar was orgainsed by the TANSTIA, National Small Industries Corporation and Salem District Small Scale and Tiny Industries Association.