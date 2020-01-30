Rice, plastic items seized

Personnel from the Civil Supplies Department on Tuesday seized 16,000 kg of rice, meant for distribution through the PDS. Officials intercepted a lorry on the K.V. Kuppam-Katpadi Road, and found the rice.

In a separate incident, a surprise raid carried out by Food Safety Officials and Revenue Department officials in Natrampalli on Tuesday, under instructions of the Tirupattur District Collector, and over 2.5 tonnes of banned plastic items were seized.