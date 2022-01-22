Rhapsody Music Foundation bags Reimagine Award

Rhapsody uses music to teach science, maths concepts

Rhapsody Music Foundation has won the prestigious Reimagine Education Award.

Founded by classical pianist-turned-education innovation entrepreneur Anil Srinivasan, Rhapsody has been ranked Number 1 in Asia and Number 1 worldwide in the Arts and Humanities category ahead of more than 1,500 education innovators.

The Reimagine Award is given by Wharton School’s Alfred West Jr. Learning Lab and QS Quacquarelli Symonds, and recognises innovative approaches that improve student learning outcomes. Rhapsody, which was started in 2013, has reached over 4 lakh schoolchildren in south India and uses music to teach them science and mathematical concepts.

Creative approach

Specialising in creative intelligence and connecting the arts to the sciences from primary grades up to Class VIII, its interdisciplinary and creative approach to education was recognised by the jury.

“I dedicate this award to the children that we reach. This is a huge honour for us, especially the team,” said Mr. Anil Srinivasan.