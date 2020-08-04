Return to AIADMK, Udhayakumar urges Nainar Nagendran

Revenue Minister and secretary of the ‘Purachi Thalaivi’ Peravai in the AIADMK, R.B. Udhayakumar, on Tuesday made an appeal to former minister and now vice-president in the State unit of the BJP, Nainar Nagendran, to return to the parent party (AIADMK).
Responding to a query whether his party would take back Mr.Nainar Nagendran in the light of the latter’s open expression of disappointment with the BJP over the treatment being given to him, Mr.Udhayakumar recalled that the former minister was a member of the AIADMK since his early days. He had held several positions in the party. He was a minister in the Jayalalithaa government and secretary of the Amma Peravai.
“He is well known to the public. He has been in touch with people. So, if he wants to return to our party, we will all welcome him,” the Revenue Minister said.
He pointed out that former Arcot MLA, V.K.R. Srinivasan, who joined the BJP along with Mr.Nainar Nagendran in August 2017, had recently returned to the AIADMK.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath