Retired IPS officer T. Rajendran promoted to DGP rank

The State Government has issued orders granting a notional promotion to retired IPS officer T. Rajendran of the 1983 batch, elevating him to the rank of Director-General of Police.

Though the former Chennai Police Commissioner had been eligible for promotion, the State Government did not convene screening committee meetings to initiate the process in 2014/15 despite vacancies. The officer had to retire in the rank of Additional Director-General of Police on December 31, 2015. Mr. Rajendran later moved the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) which ruled that he could be considered for a notional promotion.

While the notional promotion and consequent fixation of pay in the relevant cadre of DGP would be counted for fixation of pension and retirement benefits, he would not be entitled to any back wages. Following the CAT order, the State issued orders granting the notional promotion.

During his 32-year career, Mr. Rajendran served as Commissioner of Police, Chennai (2009-11) and ADGP, Law & Order (2008-09) and also served the State Intelligence in various capacities. The sensational kidnap for ransom case involving school boy Keerthivasan, Nemichand murder, Shanmugasundaram shootout incident etc. were some of the cases handled by him as city police chief. It was during his tenure as the Inspector-General of Police (South Zone) that dreaded Islamic fundamentalist Imam Ali and four of his associates were shot dead by a special team in Bengaluru.

Mr. Rajendran is also recipient of the Meritorious and Distinguished Service Medals.