Retired Chief Secretaries granted servant allowance

All retired Chief Secretaries and Additional Chief Secretaries of the Tamil Nadu government will now be entitled to employ a servant at home by paying a salary of ₹10,000 per month.

Though Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and Indian Forest Service officers while in service in the State are entitled to an allowance of ₹12,000 per month for paying Residential Office Assistants to work at home, the post-retirement benefit has been extended only to retired Chief Secretaries and Additional Chief Secretaries. It has not considered retired Director-General of Police and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest rank officers, who belong to the same pay scale, in the All India Service.

In an order the Government said the former president of the IAS Officers’ Association and other retired Additional Chief Secretaries had requested that the facilities given in neighbouring States to retired bureaucrats be extended to them as well.

They even submitted an order of the Karnataka government in which Servant Allowance to the tune of ₹10,500 per month had been sanctioned to retired Chief Secretaries and Additional Chief Secretaries apart from telephone and medical reimbursement allowances.

The government said a decision was taken to permit the appointment of one Nominal Muster Roll (NMR) through the Public Works Department, similar to the arrangements made with respect to the retired judges of the Madras High Court, at the wages of ₹10,000 per month. The wages will be paid via online transfer to the bank account of the person engaged for the work.

In the case of those appointed on re-employment basis in any government sector or in statutory commissions, wages will have to be claimed from the organisation concerned with whom they are re-engaged. Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam in a letter to the Engineer-in-Chief (Buildings), PWD, requested to make necessary provision of funds towards the wages for the workers to be engaged by the retired officers for smooth implementation of the scheme.

In April, the State government had issued orders suspending encashment of earned leave initially for one year and freezing the dearness allowance at the current rate till July 2021 for its employees, teachers and pensioners “in view of the fiscal stress arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.”