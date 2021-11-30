Retain employees of Amma Unavagam: OPS

He alleges bids to get them to quit

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Monday criticised the reported move to get Amma Unavagam employees to resign.

In a statement, he referred to the circulation of an audio clip, purported to be that of a ruling DMK functionary’s in Cumbum, urging the employees to resign.

Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out that similar attempts were made in Madurai and Dindigul districts. Contending that the workers were sought to be replaced with those belonging to the DMK, he said this is “unfair and goes against natural justice.” He wanted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intervene and ensure that the employees were retained.

Separately, Mr. Panneerselvam and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced the expulsion of two office-bearers in the Nallampalli (West) panchayat union of Dharmapuri district from the AIADMK. In a series of tweets, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran accused the DMK of seeking to remove the name of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa from the welfare schemes like Amma Unavagam.