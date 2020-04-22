‘Restrictions to become part of daily life’

Even after the lockdown is lifted, certain restrictions and norms may become part of daily life, for at least a year, say officials and public health experts. This will include restrictions on mass gatherings, visits to recreation/entertainment facilities and thermal scanning in office buildings.

Officials of the Health Department said that presently, COVID-19 was under control in the State. “Measures to keep it under control will continue. However, after the lockdown is relaxed, we will witness cases in June, as people will start to travel and move around. We will continue to be vigilant, and continue testing all persons with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and Influenza Like Illness. Intensive laboratory testing and local containment measures will continue,” an official said.

Hygiene practices

But after the lockdown, life may never be the same again, say public health experts. They say that hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene will become a part of lifestyle in the post-lockdown period.

Officials are looking at restrictions for at least a year. “There will be restrictions on mass gatherings and at entertainment facilities. Offices should have thermal scanning, and leaves should be granted to employees who have cold and cough. Every building should have adequate facilities for regular hand washing,” the official said.

It is suggested that the elderly, who have roots in villages but stay in cities and towns without a purpose, move back for their own isolation and to reduce the congestion in cities and towns.Adherence to such restrictions and practices for a year will help reduce the damage due to COVID-19, officials said.

T. Jacob John, retired professor of virology, Christian Medical College, Vellore, said that once the lockdown ends, everyone should wear masks to achieve the aim of physical distancing. “Countries such as Czech Republic, Hong Kong and Taiwan have promoted universal wearing of masks and did not have big lockdowns. It is a must that everyone wears masks, as it will cut down transmission by 95%,” he said.

Preventing mass gatherings is a good idea, he said. Lifting the lockdown is important, he said, adding: “A staggered approach can be followed and decisions should be left with State governments.”

“The epidemic spreads very much like H1N1 influenza, but it will kill a few more. The fury of the epidemic will be down in six months like what we saw with H1N1. As sufficient herd immunity is built, the epidemic will come down, muted by wearing masks and the lockdown. It will die out, meaning only a few people will get infected,” he said.