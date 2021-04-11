Restrictions on tourists, residents, to come into force in the Nilgiris after surge in COVID-19 cases

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the district administration has put restrictions in tourist places and will levy fines on those not following the COVID-19 protocols across The Nilgiris.

Tourists to the district’s popular locales will not be allowed to spend long periods of time there, and will be asked to stick to a fixed route while visiting popular parks and gardens, including the Sims Park and Government Botanical Garden. The parks will only allow a restricted number of tourists at any particular time.

The Nilgiris district Collector J. Innocent Divya said that due to an increase in the number of infections across the Nilgiris, containment zones would be reinstated in places where there are high number of cases. “A police person, a member of the local body as well as volunteers will be stationed in the containment zone at all times to ensure no one leaves the containment zone,” said the Collector.

She added that tourists who want RT-PCR tests to return to their respective States would have to undergo the tests at private facilities. “Many tourists from Karnataka, Telangana and a few other States are insisting on getting tested for COVID-19 before leaving for their hometowns. We cannot burden our existing healthcare system with additional tests. So we have held a meeting with resort and hotel owners to insist that these tourists get tested at private facilities,” said the Collector. Tourists visiting the district will continue to have to complete the e-registration process before entering.

Ms. Divya said that there were a total of more than 160 people who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and COVID-care facilities are being set up across the district to house and treat asymptomatic patients.

People above 45-years-old living in containment zones will also be vaccinated. The Collector called on people who are above 45 years to get vaccinated, adding that around 30 % of the Nilgiris’ population comprises people who are above 45-years-old. “Getting all these people vaccinated will be vitally important in breaking the chain of transmission,” said Ms. Divya.

There are no immediate fears of an outbreak in the Nilgiris’ major markets, with 90 % of traders in markets of Coonoor, Udhagamandalam, Kotagiri and Gudalur already being vaccinated, added the Collector.