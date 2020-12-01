Response to my campaign overwhelming: Udhayanidhi

DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday claimed that the public response to his election campaign was overwhelming.

Addressing the media at Mannargudi on Monday, he said large posse of police personnel were being posted at his coampaign venues for the simple reason that people converge in large numbers.

Terming the public response to his campaign an indicator for the "change in guard" in the State, Mr. Udhayanidhi said people did not like the imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit languages and as well as ‘kulakalvi’ system that was sought to be promoted through the New Education Policy, he claimed.

The forthcoming election to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly would be an election to usher in a change. After the change of guard, all issues of corruption including PM Kisan scheme scam would be probed, he said.