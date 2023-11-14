Response team attended to over 7,000 people on Deepavali

November 14, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The emergency medical response team deputed 7,258 ambulances, benefitting 7,292 people on Deepavali, which was celebrated on Sunday.

As many as 2,566 cases attended were related to vehicle accidents, resulting in trauma, while 1,016 cases were related to trauma caused by assault with no involvement of vehicles, according to data provided by EMRI 108.

Ambulance personnel attended to 208 burn injury cases.

The Health Department had advised that ambulances be stationed in hotspot areas based on data from the past three years.

An official said that 20,700 calls were received from across the State, of which 10,056 were declared emergencies. This was 18% more than the number of calls received in 2022. There was a 19% increase in the number of beneficiaries as well, an official said.

As many as 641 calls were related to pregnancies, and 2,842 calls were for various other reasons.

“On average, 5,000 beneficiaries seek us out in a day, but on Deepavali, we reached out to 45% more beneficiaries,” the official said.