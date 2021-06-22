Tamil Nadu

Resolutions against CAA and farm laws in budget session, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said the State Assembly would adopt resolutions against the three farm-related legislations and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during the budget session.

“It will not be appropriate to adopt resolutions when the House is thanking the Governor for his address and they would be adopted in the budget session,” he said while responding to DMK member A. Tamilarasi, elected from Manamadurai constituency.

Mr. Stalin said the DMK had taken into consideration the sentiments of farmers and had been demanding the withdrawal of the farm-related legislations ever since they were enacted. He also said the CAA was against the interest of minorities and it had created fear among them.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2021 4:07:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/resolutions-against-caa-and-farm-laws-in-budget-session-says-stalin/article34903594.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY