Resolutions against CAA and farm laws in budget session, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said the State Assembly would adopt resolutions against the three farm-related legislations and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during the budget session.

“It will not be appropriate to adopt resolutions when the House is thanking the Governor for his address and they would be adopted in the budget session,” he said while responding to DMK member A. Tamilarasi, elected from Manamadurai constituency.

Mr. Stalin said the DMK had taken into consideration the sentiments of farmers and had been demanding the withdrawal of the farm-related legislations ever since they were enacted. He also said the CAA was against the interest of minorities and it had created fear among them.