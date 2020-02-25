Residents protest move to set up sewage treatment plant

A group of residents from A-Kasba in Ambur Municipality turned up at the municipal office in Ambur on Monday to protest what they call the move to set up a sewage treatment plant in their area.

Around 150 residents gathered and said that a group of municipal officials walked into the plot, adjoining Palar River last week, in which they have proposed to construct a sewage treatment plant and began assessing it.

Ever since the Ambur Municipality has initiated the ₹165.55-crore underground drainage (UGD) project, it started running into rough weather in the form of protests and agitations.

On Monday, residents who gathered in front of the Municipal office wanted to meet the Commissioner to apprise him of their apprehensions over the construction of the sewage plant on the banks of Palar river.

Residents said that the plant would not only affect the environment, if the pollution from the proposed sewage treatment plant was not kept under check, but would also contaminate the groundwater in the entire vicinity.

“We are afraid that we will have to bear the stench of sewage emanating from that site,” he said.

Up in arms

The residents said the municipality had recently announced the setting up of a sewage pumping station. “Most areas would not allow the pumping station to be set up because once allowed sewage from other areas also will flow into our area,” said Khan. “It will make our vicinity unhygienic and filled with stench,” he said. “The officials are not giving us any assurance on the noise as well as air pollution and even if they assure us, how can we take them into confidence, as the previous experiences stand testimony to the negative impact of such plants on the environment,” he said.

After insistence by the agitating public, Commissioner Soundararajan came out of the office and received the petition from the residents. Municipal Engineer L. Kumar and Sanitary Officer Baskar were present.

Residents said they would wait for the action to be taken by the municipal commissioner. They said they would intensify their stir if their request to shift the site of sewage treatment plant was not paid heed to.