Residents oppose granite quarry in Sholinghur near Ranipet

Residents of Kodakkal and adjoining villages, mostly weavers and farmers, opposed the proposal to set up a new black granite quarry at the foothills of a hillock in Sholinghur taluk near Ranipet during a public hearing. Ranipet Collector P. Bhaskarapandian presided over the hearing, organised in Kodakkal village by the district administration and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). Around 50 residents shared their views at the meeting. They objected to the setting up of another quarry in the neighbourhood where paddy cultivation and cattle rearing remain chief economic activities for residents. The village is also known for its weavers. “The dust and noise from the existing quarries in the village is unbearable, with senior citizens and children being the most affected. One more quarry in the neighbourhood is unimaginable,” said S. Kumar, a resident. At present, the village has two granite quarries that have been operating for many years. Over the years, the dust from these quarries has polluted a big lake, ponds and farm-wells in the village. Villagers said regular blasts at the quarry had caused cracks in many houses. As most of these blasts were done before sunrise, senior citizens and children were the most affected by noise pollution. Residents also said that such an important public hearing that needs larger attention should have been held on a holiday in a town like Sholinghur as it would have brought in more residents from neighbouring villages also to voice their views. Neighbouring villages like Kadapanthangal, Nandimangalam, Jambukulam, Sekkadikuppam and Pulivalam also depend on waterbodies in Kodakkal village for irrigation and domestic purposes. Residents said that the round-the-clock operation of the existing two quarries had damaged the roads, making it difficult for farmers to transport their produce and the sick to be taken to hospitals, they said. On the other hand, residents demanded better government schools, a public health centre, bitumen road, more bus services, regular work under MGNREGA scheme and a platform for weavers to market their handloom products. Ravichandran, Executive Engineer (EE), TNPCB, Mr. Ganesan, Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Tamil Nadu Mines Department, and other officials participated.