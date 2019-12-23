Residents of panchayat in Hosur district vow to boycott elections over bad roads

Residents of a panchayat in Shoolagiri have declared that they will boycott the upcoming local body elections as a mark of protest against the poor condition of roads to the villages of the panchayat. The houses in the panchayat have also hoisted black flags in the village to register their protest, just three days ahead of the polls.

Residents of Mudupinayakkanpalayam and Vediappan Kottaai villages in Basthalapalli panchayat have called for a boycott of the local body polls to the village panchayat of Basthalapalli. The villages are home to over 150 families and a voter count of 250.

The two villages do not have road facilities leaving the residents with an un-motorable dirt tract. In the absence of motorable roads, the residents have been unable to respond to medical emergencies. The primary health centre is 13 km, away and the ambulances are unable to drive into the village for pregnancy emergencies, says a local resident not wanting to be named. The villages are also facing an acute water shortage, which has remained unaddressed despite representations to the local panchayat officials.

Close on the heels of the announcement, the contesting symbols of the candidates painted on the walls of homes were whitewashed by the residents.