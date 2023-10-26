HamberMenu
Registrations open for Shaastra 2024 contests for school and college students

The annual tech festival of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras will be held in January

October 26, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
One of the competitions, the Junior Makeathon is for school students to tackle real-life challenges demanding inventive solutions. Photo: File

One of the competitions, the Junior Makeathon is for school students to tackle real-life challenges demanding inventive solutions. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

A Tech Innovation Fair (TIF) and a Junior Makeathon (JMT) will be held as part of Shaastra 2024, the annual tech festival of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), which will be held in January. The registration for the contests has started. 

The TIF provides an innovator the opportunity to develop an idea into a start-up by giving participants the opportunity to have their work evaluated by experts. The ideas chosen are offered mentorship, tech support, and financial guidance. Workshops are held with venture capitalists and experts on product design, pitching, patenting, and revenue strategies. Winners also get a chance to incubate their start-up at the institute’s incubation cell. 

Tangible prototypes

JMT is for school students to tackle real-life challenges demanding inventive solutions. Teams may submit their proposed solutions, and the top teams in each category emerge as finalists. Students are mentored and guided to empower them to transform their ideas into tangible prototypes. 

At the finals, each team will showcase their innovative prototypes. There will be workshops that blends fun and education for all participants.

