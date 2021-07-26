Registration for govt. arts, science colleges open

Last date for submitting application is August 8; panels will assist candidates

The Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) will from Monday start taking online applications for government arts and science colleges for the academic year 2021-2022. The last date for online registration is August 8.

Applicants can visit www.tngasa.org and www.tngasa.in to download applications. Those unable to register online can approach the admission facilitation centre (AFC), the details of which are available on the websites.

The application cost is ₹48 and a registration fee of ₹2 will levied by each college. Candidates from the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes can pay just the registration fee.

Applicants can pay the application fee using debit card, credit card or through the netbanking facility. Those unable to do so can approach admission assistance centres and issue cheques in the name of “The Director, Directorate of Collegiate Education, Chennai - 600006”, dated July 26 or later. Payment can be made either as a demand draft or through a cheque.

For details or clarifications call 044-28260098/28271911, said a DCE release.

Admission panel

All government arts and science colleges have been instructed to constitute an admission committee, comprising three faculty members. The panel will include a faculty appointed by the college’s principal, a faculty from the computer science/science department and a woman faculty member.

The DCE has issued a circular to Regional Joint Directorates and government college principals in this regard. The committee will assist candidates in the admission process and function until admissions are completed.

All colleges have been instructed to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and their principals will be responsible in ensuring that standard operating procedures are followed during the admission process.

Colleges and regional joint directorates will be apprised of the details of the admission process. Institutions have been advised to issue press releases.

Colleges have also been asked to get the approval of the affiliating university’s statutory bodies. Colleges may approach the regional joint directorate for clarifications and resolving doubts, the DCE has said.