GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Refurbished patrol vehicles deployed on highways in Ranipet

The tempo vehicles’ patrol programme will strengthen the existing five-jeep patrol services and 26 motorcycle patrols

January 24, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
On an average, each tempo vehicle patrol team, with two officers on duty, will cover around 30 km in two shifts, round the clock.

On an average, each tempo vehicle patrol team, with two officers on duty, will cover around 30 km in two shifts, round the clock. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Key routes such as the Benguluru Highway (NH:44) and the Madras-Kochi Road will soon be safer, as the Ranipet district police have rolled out five high-powered tempo vehicles to patrol highways and arterial roads within its limits round the clock. The vehicles were flagged off by Superintendent of Police (SP) D. V. Kiran Shruthi at the district police office in Ranipet.

Forming part of road safety week initiative, the tempo vehicles’ patrol programme will strengthen the existing five-jeep patrol services and 26 motorcycle patrols, preventing highway robberies and other crimes within the newly-carved district. t

On an average, each tempo vehicle patrol team, with two officers on duty, will cover around 30 km in two shifts, round the clock. Initially, the patrol will be carried out in major towns like Arcot, Arakkonam, Wallajah, Ranipet and Sholingur. They will later be extended to the rural pockets in the district.

However, the primary function of the patrol in the district is to monitor movements of vehicles and people on major national highways like the Bengaluru Highway and State highways that connect Ranipet with its neighbouring districts like Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram and Vellore. “The tempo van patrol also helps police personnel reach accident victims on the highway in the district as it is equipped with basic emergency kit. It also will create general awareness about road safety to the public,” said Ms. Shruthi.

At present, the district police patrols 250 km every day with its decades-old jeeps. Among them, the Benguluru Highway between Pilayar Kuppam and Poonumani Pattarai in Ranipet is the longest, with a distance of 48 km, followed by the Madras-Kochi Road, with 26 km, which comes under the Ranipet police district limits. Separate police teams have been formed from each police station to carry out the new tempo van patrolling. A high-level team led by the SP and S. Raja Sundar, Deputy SP of Road Monitoring Cell, will monitor the teams on a daily basis.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.