Tamil Nadu

‘Reduce fuel prices’

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin must fulfill his pre-poll promise that if the DMK came to power it would reduce fuel prices. In a statement, Mr. Haasan said the Tamil Nadu government must insist to the Centre to reduce the fuel prices and reduce the burden on the people.

