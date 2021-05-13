Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin must fulfill his pre-poll promise that if the DMK came to power it would reduce fuel prices. In a statement, Mr. Haasan said the Tamil Nadu government must insist to the Centre to reduce the fuel prices and reduce the burden on the people.
‘Reduce fuel prices’
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI ,
May 13, 2021 04:44 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI ,
May 13, 2021 04:44 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 13, 2021 4:45:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/reduce-fuel-prices/article34547011.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story