Rediscover and appreciate India, Governor R.N. Ravi urges students 

Governor R.N. Ravi urged students to rediscover, understand and appreciate India and move forward with self-confidence and negate the colonial mindset, which was one of the ‘Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal’ given by the Prime Minister.

During his speech in the valedictory of a two-day seminar on “Ore Bharatham, Unnatha Bharatham – Connecting India Series”, conducted on October 10 and 11, Mr. Ravi urged the students to not allow failures to defeat them and their dreams.

“He underscored that the growth of the nation rests in the growth of the people, which will take India to the global summit of leadership by 2047. He wished success to the students in their endeavours and for leading the nation for a comprehensive resurgence,” a press release from the Raj Bhavan said.

Students from nine State universities – Alagappa University, Annamalai University, Periyar University, Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, Mother Therasa Womens’ University, Madurai Kamaraj University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Bharathidasan University and Tiruvalluvar University – took part in the seminar.

During his speech during the inauguration, the Governor elaborated the historical accounts of oneness of the spiritual, cultural and civilisational evolution of India.

Ahead of the two day sessions, students across Tamil Nadu and outside the State visited Marina Beach, Anna Square, University of Madras campus, Nehru Stadium, Napier Bridge, Government Museum, Egmore and Birla Planetarium, Chennai.