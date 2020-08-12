Recovery warrant ordered against Real Value Promoters

The Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) has ordered the issue of a recovery warrant against Real Value Promoters Pvt. Ltd., after home buyers complained that the developer had failed to pay them compensation, as directed by the Authority.
In May 2019, the Authority had directed the developer to refund about ₹49.4 lakh along with interest of 10.7% per annum and also fixed a compensation of 9% on that amount, for non-delivery of a flat, based on a complaint filed by Balaji Pattabhiraman and Latha Balaji. They had booked a flat in the developer’s project, Neel Kamal Apartments, in Kazhipattur Village, Chengalpet Taluk, Kancheepuram district in 2013 and sought a refund and compensation for non-delivery of the flat.
The complainants moved the Authority stating that the developer has not complied with its order.
G. Saravanan, Adjudicating Officer, TNRERA, noted that since dues to the complainants are to be recovered as arrears of land revenue, it is just and necessary to issue a warrant under section 40 (1) of the RERA Act read with rule 26 of the TNRERA Rules. He also directed the recovery warrant to be sent to the Kancheepuram District Collector to collect the dues, to satisfy the claims under the orders passed in favour of the home buyers.
According to a source, the Collector will now serve a notice on Real Value Promoters to pay the claims and if it doesn’t, the properties may be attached or auctioned to recover the dues.
