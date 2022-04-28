Re-convene Aanmeega Peravai, Aadheenams urge Stalin

Heads of religious mutts meet the Chief Minister

Heads of Hindu religious mutts (Aadheenams) governing various temples in the State on Wednesday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to re-convene the Aanmeega Peravai, comprising all Hindu religious heads in the State.

At a meeting of the religious heads convened by Mr. Stalin at the Secretariat, the Dharmapura Aadheenam Desika Gnana Paramacharya Swamigal said the Peravai had served as a platform for discussing issues pertaining to temples and the various institutions run by them.

He also urged that the religious heads including Jeeyars, Sankaracharyas and Aadheenams be permitted to perform their duties as per the religious tenets. He wanted the retrieved Maragadha Lingam to be restored to the temple in Thirukuvalai.

Kundrakudi Adigalaar said that committees appointed to oversee functions of the department were performing well and were working towards reviving conduct of religious discourses and printing of books that were out of print. Mayilam Bommapura Aadheenam welcomed the efforts being taken to retrieve encroached temple lands.

Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekar Babu, HR&CE Secretary B. Chandra Mohan and J. Kumaragurubaran were present on the occasion.