Rape accused detained under Goondas Act in Cuddalore

Three youths had raped a 21-year-old woman last month

Three youths had raped a 21-year-old woman last month

Three persons arrested in connection with the rape of a woman near Kammiyanpettai in the district last month were detained under the Goondas Act on Wednesday. The 21-year-old woman was raped by three youths while she was talking with her boyfriend in front of a building near here on March 28.

Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, Collector K. Balasubramaniam ordered the detention of J. Kishore, 19, N. Satish alias Satish Kumar, 19, and S. Arif, 19 under the Goondas Act.

The order was served on the accused lodged at the Cuddalore Central Prison.