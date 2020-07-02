Ramanathapuram hospitals to get 1,500 additional beds

With 900 beds at COVID-19 health care centres and dedicated COVID-19 care centres available in Ramanathapuram district, the administration is gearing up to get ready an additional 1,559 beds.

After inspecting the COVID-19 preventive measures being taken in Ramanathapuram and Paramakudi with District Monitoring Officer Dharmendra Pratap Yadav on Wednesday, Collector K.Veera Raghava Rao said guidelines given by the State Health Department were being followed in preparing the centres.

As many as 525 doctors and 900 nurses working in 10 government hospitals and 59 primary health centres, along with 2,300 workers, were involved in the fight against COVID-19 in Ramanathapuram district. “We are operating six ambulances. If required, we will increase the number of ambulances and workers,” Mr. Rao said.

The Collector said yoga and physical exercise were being encouraged among COVID-19 patients to prevent mental stress in them. Special teams were ensuring that the patients received good food and fruits.

Health workers were carrying out door-to-door inspection in the containment zones to find out fever cases. Special care was being taken to disinfect those areas, he said and appealed to the people to avoid unnecessary travel and strictly follow social distancing.

Ramanathapuram Sub-Collector N.O. Sugaputhra; Joint Director of Medical Services A. Sahaya Stephenraj; Revenue Divisional Officer of Paramakudi Thangavel; and Dean of Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital Indira were present.