Tamil Nadu

Ramadoss welcomes cancellation of college semester exams

In a tweet, the PMK founder said though this is a welcome announcement benefiting the students, the final-year exams should also be cancelled

PMK founder S. Ramadoss welcomed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami’s announcement on promoting students studying in undergraduate and postgraduate arts, science, engineering and MCA courses without semester exams, excluding those in their final year.

In a tweet, he said though this is a welcome announcement benefiting the students, the final-year exams should also be cancelled.

“If the Centre does not respond to the Chief Minister’s letter on final-year exams within a specific period of time, the State government should, on its own, cancel the final exams and pass the students,” he added.

