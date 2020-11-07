Tamil Nadu

Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan undergoes tests at private hospital in Villupuram

A.G. Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and currently on parole, was brought to a private hospital in Villupuram on Saturday for a medical check-up.

Perarivalan, accompanied by his mother T. Arputhammal, was escorted from his house in Jolarpettai in Tirupathur district with heavy police cover that shielded him from media persons who had camped at the private hospital on Puducherry Road from 9 a.m. onwards.

Hospital sources said that he was treated as an outpatient and tests were taken following complaints of a urological ailment. He was later taken to another private hospital on Tiruchy Road for a general check-up.

