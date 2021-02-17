Rajinikanth visits Ilaiyaraaja's new studio

Actor Rajinikanth visited Ilaiyaraaja's new studio in T.Nagar.

The actor had initially met Mr. Ilaiyaraaja at his residence on Monday and decided to visit the new studio. He was given a tour of the new studio on Kodambakkam High Road in T. Nagar.

A spokesperson for Mr. Ilaiyaraaja, in a statement, said that Mr. Rajinikanth appreciated the new facility and said that it felt like he was in a temple. On Tuesday, Mr. Rajinikanth once again visited the studio and spent some time with the music composer. Videos and photos released of his visit also showed the actor observing musicians at the studio.

Earlier this month, the music maestro began working out of his new studio after he was forced to move out of Prasad Studios from where he had composed songs for more than 1,000 films from the late 1970s.

At the new studio, he began composing for director Vetrimaaran's upcoming film. The space was previously the M.M. Preview theatre and had been renovated.